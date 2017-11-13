Jenelle Evans Returns to Twitter in Time for ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

More than a month after swearing off Twitter in protest against MTV, Jenelle Evans is back in time for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.
Evans had previously suspended her account amid accusations that her and new husband David Eason’s relationship was abusive not only for Evans herself but for her three children Jace, 8, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 9 months.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Evans accused MTV of having “deceptive” editing that made normal couple arguments look more insidious than they were, and threatened to quit the show. She has since announced her new MTV special, The Ex Files.
Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for. Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass shit from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?! 🤔 I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told Morgan it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. The first screenshot of the custody episode someone posted photoshopping a hand mark on my arm. The other screenshots are pictures I’ve taken myself from the same episode… and there aren’t any hand marks. Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got. I told them this last night. #MarriedLife #MIA 💋✌🏼
After posting a message to Instagram saying she was “probably calling it quits” filming with MTV on Oct. 10, Evans suspended her Twitter account.
But Saturday, she returned to the social media platform, tweeting a simple “Hello Twitter.”
Hello Twitter. 👋🏼— Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) November 11, 2017
Since then, she’s been retweeting people giving her and her family compliments as well as sharing a bit about her 3-year-old’s religious upbringing.
Kaiser thinks every book is a bible, I must be doing something right. 👌🏼😂— Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) November 13, 2017
He goes to a Christian school actually. He has a kid bible at home, but all other books he relates to as bibles. https://t.co/f8Z3sjuGbh— Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) November 13, 2017
We can’t wait to see what she has to say about the reunion special.
Part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.