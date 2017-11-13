Jenelle Evans Returns to Twitter in Time for ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

More than a month after swearing off Twitter in protest against MTV, Jenelle Evans is back in time for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

Evans had previously suspended her account amid accusations that her and new husband David Eason’s relationship was abusive not only for Evans herself but for her three children Jace, 8, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 9 months.

Evans accused MTV of having “deceptive” editing that made normal couple arguments look more insidious than they were, and threatened to quit the show. She has since announced her new MTV special, The Ex Files.

After posting a message to Instagram saying she was “probably calling it quits” filming with MTV on Oct. 10, Evans suspended her Twitter account.

But Saturday, she returned to the social media platform, tweeting a simple “Hello Twitter.”

Hello Twitter. 👋🏼 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) November 11, 2017

Since then, she’s been retweeting people giving her and her family compliments as well as sharing a bit about her 3-year-old’s religious upbringing.

Kaiser thinks every book is a bible, I must be doing something right. 👌🏼😂 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) November 13, 2017

He goes to a Christian school actually. He has a kid bible at home, but all other books he relates to as bibles. https://t.co/f8Z3sjuGbh — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) November 13, 2017

We can’t wait to see what she has to say about the reunion special.

Part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.