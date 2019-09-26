Jenelle Evans Promises to Love Herself, ‘No Matter What’ in New Photos

Jenelle Evans is celebrating some serious self-love as she addresses the confusing situation surrounding her firing off of Teen Mom 2. As she and husband David Eason work to pick up the pieces following the scandal and legal drama surrounding his admission to shooting and killing the family’s pet dog, Evans showed off her self-confidence with a new photo shoot showing off her curves in a yellow, asymmetrical gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 25, 2019 at 12:51pm PDT

“#LoveYourself, no matter what,” she captioned one of the pictures, adding the hashtag ” Curves” for good measure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption of the other photo, she promoted her recent appearance on the HollywoodLife Podcast, where she claims to have only been fired from Teen Mom 2 for a single season, not for good.

“My mom [Barbara Evans] actually asked MTV what’s going on. She’s like a talent mom,” Evans said on the podcast. “She tries to text my producer everyday like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What’s going on?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 25, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

“They said, ‘We’re not using Jenelle just for this season,’” she claimed her mother heard back from producers.

The former MTV personality added her mother said, “I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said you guys just have an open contract right now, and that no doors have been closed.”

Evans admitted she’s confused about her status with the network, but is trying to keep things steady with Eason and their four kids until she hears more: “I just know that I’m trying to remain low key, stay humble,” she said. “The kids are back in school, and we literally have a busy schedule every single day, bringing them to and from school.”

For now, Teen Mom 2 has replaced Evans with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. You can catch her story, as well as that of Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas / Contributor, Getty