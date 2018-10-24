Jenelle Evans Pregnant? No, ‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum David Eason Was Teasing

Is Jenelle Evans pregnant with baby number four?

The Teen Mom 2 star's husband, David Eason, sparked rumors on Facebook of another bun in the oven for the couple — but the speculation was quickly debunked, with Evans addressing the rumors via a representative taking to Us Weekly that Eason was only teasing.

"David was definitely being sarcastic," the representative told the magazine, adding that "Jenelle has an IUD birth control in and is 100 percent not pregnant."

Eason shared the news during a Facebook Live video after fans speculated that Evans was sporting a tiny baby bump, Radar Online reported Thursday.

"Yeah 13 weeks," he reportedly said of Evans being pregnant, even adding that "it's a girl."

Other commenters were quick to speculate that he was joking.

"Guys it's a joke," one person reportedly said, with another writing that they thought he was "100 percent being sarcastic."

Evans and Eason share 15-month-old daughter Ensley. Evans is also mom to 3-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and she also shares 8-year-old son Jace with her estranged ex Andrew Lewis.

The pregnancy rumor comes days after Kaiser was reunited with Evans and Eason after child abuse accusations from Griffith reignited a fierce custody battle. Evans revealed on Tuesday that she had gotten Kaiser back from Griffith's mother after she refused to return him from a scheduled visit two days prior.

(Photo: Instagram/Jenelle Evans)

"Nap time, he's happy to be home," Evans captured a photo of a sleeping Kaiser on her Instagram Story.

Eason discussed the drama as well, slamming Griffith in an Instagram post. The photo was a graphic of text reading, "Operation bring Kaiser home was a great success! Too bad Nathan was in Florida, he missed teh whole thing as well as his 'visit'!"

Eason doubled down on Griffith in the caption of the photo, slamming Griffith for "skipping town while your child stays home with your sickly mother."

"Make up some more lies buddy because you are just trying yourself. Everyone can see through you and what you don't realize is you really just f—ed up!" he wrote at the end fo the lengthy caption.

(Photo: Instagram/David Eason)

Custody drama has long surrounded Griffith and the Evans-Eason household, and it intensified Sunday when Griffith found bruises on his son during a visit. Griffith claimed to North Carolina emergency services that "[Kaiser] said David hit him with a stick."

Eason previously came under fire when his homophobic tweets went viral in February, leading to his firing by MTV with only "six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2."