Jenelle Evans Posts Photo of Daughter Ensley Amid 911 Call Drama, Custody Ruling

Jenelle Evans shared a photo with Ensley amid drama with her mother, Barbara. The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of herself with her two-year-old daughter as drama surrounding a 911 call dominated headlines. A few hours later, a judge ruled to reunite Ensley and Evans’ son Kaiser with her mother and husband David Eason.

“Here’s why we called 911 on my Mom,” Evans wrote Tuesday pointing fans to a story on her bio link about the drama and the hashtags #ChildABuse and #SaveEnsley. Comments were disabled on the post.

Fans of the Teen Mom 2 star were shocked when Evans and Eason were ruled to be allowed to regain custody daughter Ensley, and Evans’ son Kaiser. TMZ reported the judge ruled Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, must hand Kaiser over to his mother at 10 a.m. Thursday, while details of when Ensley will reunite with her parents remains to be seen.

The judgment did not apply to Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace, who has been on Barbara’s custody for most of his life, or Eason’s oldest daughter Maryssa. She is still reportedly staying with her maternal grandmother.

Before the ruling, Evans and Eason called 911 on mother Barbara after they claimed she had locked Ensley in a bedroom while she took a shower.

“David and I were on FaceTime with Jace when we heard my mom to say Ensley, ‘Come here, I have to take a shower.’ Then she took Ensley in the other room, and we immediately heard her screaming and crying,” Evans told Us Weekly earlier Wednesday.

“We asked Jace what was going on, and he said my mom locked Ensley in the bedroom so she can take a shower,” she added. “We told Jace to get the door open, and when he couldn’t get the door open, we called 911 for help because all we could hear was Ensley screaming.”

TMZ released the audio of the 911 call which displayed Eason telling the dispatcher to send someone to help the 2-year-old.

“My mother-in-law has locked my 2-year-old child in the bedroom so that she could take a shower, and now she can’t get the door open, and my child is freaking out. She’s been screaming on the phone for the past five to 10 minutes,” he said. He also asked if the dispatcher could tell Child Protective Services of what had happened, but the dispatcher said he’d have to follow up with an officer later.

It’s unclear if the incident played a part in the couple regaining custody of the two children.