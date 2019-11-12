Jenelle Evans Posts More New Photos of Daughter Ensley Amid David Eason Split

In case you haven’t heard, former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been in the middle of a messy split. But, in the midst of their relationship drama, Evans has been focusing on some quality family time with her children. On Ensley’s official Instagram account, Evans posted more new photos of her daughter Ensley, with whom she shares with Eason, and they serve as a major form of positivity in contrast to all of the breakup news.

Evans took her daughter to the local jungle gym for some fun, as seen in the recent pics. Ensley, wearing a cute teddy bear jacket, could be seen making silly faces for the camera as she hung out in the park. The reality star captioned her post with a simple, “Being silly,” along with bear and sparkle emojis for good measure.

Like many of Evans’ own Instagram posts, the comments were disabled for her recent one of Ensley. Recently, the reality star has posted a slew of photos of her adorable daughter on Ensley’s own account, including one in which the little one was getting “ready for fall” in a fashionable jacket.

Evans’ posts come only a couple of weeks after it was originally reported that she and her husband, Eason, had split. On Oct. 31, the former Teen Mom 2 star announced the news herself on Instagram, writing that her separation is what’s best for her family.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she detailed in the lengthy IG post. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids,” she wrote. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

As for Eason, he has recently taken to Instagram and made some seemingly shady comments about his estranged wife along the way.