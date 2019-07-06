Jenelle Evans Had Another Personal Win Amid ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dismissal and Custody Battle

Amid her battle to regain custody of her children and her subsequent firing from MTV’s Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans‘ entrepreneurial spirit reportedly continued to thrive. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, despite the months-long custody battle, which only recently saw a judge rule in her favor, Evans was still seen as “marketable in a business capacity,” and her beauty line is now reaping the benefits.

The outlet reports that the former MTV star’s cosmetics line JE Cosmetics “has been movin’ and shakin’,” and that Evans has been speaking to “several different cosmetic suppliers for over a year to relaunch and rebrand the line,” with a new line set to launch on Sept. 7.

Sources also alleged that the line, which was first launched in 2017, “has already inked with various vendors and suppliers” and that it continues to draw interest “from big wigs in the beauty game.”

In fact, alongside the Sept. 7 rollout, the line is expected to do a joint collaboration and release with a “major fashion company.”

After first launching the line in 2017, mainly focused on lipstick and false eyelashes, Evans had quietly closed the business towards the end of 2018, though The Blast reported in June of this years that Evans had filed documents on April 1 to revive her trademark application for the beauty line.

The filing had come just a month before Evans and her husband David Eason’s lives were thrown in a loop after reports surfaced that Eason had shot and killed the family dog, Nugget. Eason later confirmed the killing on Instagram, stating that Nugget had bit his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

The confession led to a firestorm of consequences, including the removal of all children from the home, including Ensley, Evans’ 4-year-old son Kaiser, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa. It also prompted MTV to officially cut all ties with Evans.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network announced. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

In the weeks since, Evans and Eason have been tirelessly working to regain custody of their children. Although their first several court appearances ultimately saw them returning to their North Carolina home alone, on July 3 it was reported that a judge ruled that Ensley and Kaiser be returned to Evans’ custody.