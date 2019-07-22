Jenelle Evans’ New Photos With Kids Kaiser and Ensley Divides Social Media

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared new photos with son Kaiser and daughter Ensley at kindergarten, including one photo with controversial husband, David Eason. The new photos divided social media, especially in light of the drama that unfolded after Eason was accused of shooting the family dog Nugget. Some suggested they should not have their children, while other said they are trying their best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jul 18, 2019 at 1:58pm PDT

Back on Thursday, July 18, Evans shared an Instagram gallery from Kaiser’s first day at kindergarten. “At his new desk like a [Big Boy] in [Kindergarten] but he’s still [Mommas Boy],” she wrote in the caption.

A second photo showed Evans hugging Kaiser, Evans’ 5-year-old son with ex Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, her 2-year-old daughter with Eason. The third photo showed the two children working on a project with Eason, who showed off a newly trimmed beard.

The post has over 72,000 likes and hundreds of more comments from users split into two camps, pro-Jenelle and anti-Jenelle.

“Sad excuse of a ‘mother,’” one person wrote, which became the most-liked comment with 329 likes as of this writing.

“They both are trying being a parent is hard enough I couldn’t imagine being one on the limelight,” another wrote.

“Why is he grabbing that little boys arm like that?” one fan asked, pointing out how Eason was holding Kaiser’s arm.

Another fan said Kaiser looked “miserable.”

“It must be awkward as hell showing up to a public place like that and pretending like nobody knows all the drama that’s been going on in [yall’s] lives. Eesh,” another fan wrote.

“This is adorable,” one positive fan wrote.

On Thursday, Evans also shared photos of Kaiser and Maryssa, Eason’s 11-year-old daughter from another relationship, holding up plaques to mark their first day of school. While Kaiser is starting kindergarten, Maryssa is now in seventh grade.

“These kiddos are getting so big, so fast!” Evans wrote, adding the hashtags “bittersweet moments” and “motivated.”

Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May after Eason allegedly shot and killed their dog Nugget after it bit Ensley. On July 3, they regained custody of Kaiser and Ensley, but Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace is still in the custody of Evans’ mother Barbara. Maryrssa is in the custody of her mother, Whitney Johnson.

On July 11, the Columbus County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office announced Eason would not be charged with animal cruelty after they could not find physical evidence of Nugget’s death. Police claimed Evans’ stories of what happened were inconsistent and said she came up with the story for publicity. Evans strongly denied that allegation in tweets.

In an interview with TMZ, Evans claimed she never even told police her husband killed Nugget.

“No, they actually called me and left me a voicemail, the chief of police and he wanted me to call him back to actually discuss whether it was a PR incident or not,” the former MTV star said on July 12. “I talked to the chief of police on the phone, I told him what happened from my point of view. I told him ‘I don’t know what ended up happening to my dog, because I wasn’t outside, but I was inside my house and my dog bit my daughter on the face, and David took her outside.”

Evans went on to say she had “no idea” if Nugget was still alive, even though she wrote on May 1 that there was “no coming back” for Nugget and she was “heartbroken.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans