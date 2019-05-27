Jenelle Evans’ Mom Posts Picture of 2-Year-Old Daughter as Custody Battle Looms

While Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are in the middle of a custody battle for their children, Evans’ mother is keeping the kids far from the drama with a trip to the beach. Barbara Evans shared an image of Ensley, 2, enjoying a snow cone at the beach and the scene was full of smiles according to Us Weekly.

“Oak Island, NC with Jace, Ensley, and my son Colin having fun,” Evans captioned the photo showing the 2-year-old looking deep into the treat while taking it easy in a kid-sized beach chair.

Ensley and Jenelle Evans’ son, Kaiser, 4, and Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, 11, were removed from the couple’s home after an incident involving Eason killing the family dog. The French bulldog, Nugget, had snapped at the 2-year-old and apparently sent Eason into a rage that ended with the dog being killed. The former reality star admitted to killing the dog on Instagram, leading to the removal of the children from the home by Child Protective Services.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s– at all,” Eason wrote on the post. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

The children were placed in the custody of Evans’ mother and her ex’s family while the couple went to court to fight for custody. Both have shown a united front during their court appearances, with a judge reportedly placing a “gag order” on the pair to prevent them from discussing the details of the case.

Evans and Eason both seem devoted to each other despite earlier reports that the former Teen Mom 2 star was looking to split from her husband due to his behavior. That quickly changed after MTV dropped her from Teen Mom 2, following Eason who had been dropped long before due to his behavior and online comments.

After her firing, Evans released a statement addressing her dismissal and her relationship with Eason.

“David has been here for me since the news broke, he told me to not worry about it and to stay positive,” Evans said in a statement. “I’m keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months. I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”