Jenelle Evans Serves Her Own Mother, Kailyn Lowry With Cease and Desist Letter

Add Kailyn Lowry and Barbara Evans to the list of Teen Mom 2 cast members Jenelle Evans is threatening with legal action!

After Chelsea Houska DeBoer tweeted Monday night that she had been served with a cease and desist letter by Jenelle and her new husband, David Eason, Lowry and Jenelle’s own mother piled on to say that they, too, had received similar letters.

How does one get a cease & desist from someone they don’t care to talk about… & if i did, it’s my opinion 😂 #hijenelle #byejenelle — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) November 27, 2017

Barbara revealed that she too had been served in an Instagram post.

Well Girls I’m joining the group!!!!!! I also got my Cease and.Desist Papers today. From Mr and Mrs Eason A post shared by Barbara Evans (@barbara0230) on Nov 27, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

While Lowry and Barbara didn’t go into details about what their letter contained, DeBoer revealed Monday night that she was being accused of making “false and defamatory” statements about her MTV castmate.

“”But….? I never did [make false and defamatory statements]? So? who knows,” she tweeted.

While DeBoer and Evans don’t have any recent public beef that could possibly require legal action, Lowry has spoken out about Jenelle’s parenting abilities and her threats to quit the MTV show earlier this season due to deceptive editing.

“I can’t think of a time where they like edited my conversation like that, but there’s always times where we don’t like how they edit things. But at the end of the day, that’s what we signed up for and it’s in our contracts that they’re allowed to do that,” she said at the time. “I’m not going to say that Jenelle’s overreacting or being dramatic. I think Jenelle’s just being Jenelle.”

Jenelle, for her part, leaked the news of Lowry’s pregnancy earlier in the year.

Barbara and Jenelle also have a complicated relationship, fighting for years over the custody of Jenelle’s first son Jace. She has also accused her daughter and Eason of abusing the 25-year-old’s other son, 3-year-old Kaiser.

“Jenelle does nothing but lie,” Barbara said in September. “Everything that you read about her is all lies. I’m sick of her lies. I’m sick of her accusations. She’s so mean. She infuriates me.”

