Jenelle Evans’ Mom Barbara Reveals New Year’s Day Photo of Ensley, and She’s in a Bit of Trouble

Barbara Evans rang in 2020 with her grandchildren and some Instagram haters. The Teen Mom 2 personality took to Instagram on January 1 to share a sweet photo of little Ensley getting enjoying the New Year with some of mom Jenelle Evans‘ lipstick.

While the sweet photo showed the little girl wearing a T-shirt that read: “2020 Make Some Noise,” some fans took to the comments section of the photo to discuss the toll Jenelle and estranged husband David Eason may have on the child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That poor baby is going to need so much therapy when she’s older,” one fan commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Evans (@barbara0230) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:42am PST

“Are you now watching all of Jenelles(sic) kids so she can go be with her #1 priority?” Another user wrote, criticizing the former Teen mom 2 star.

“Jenelle is so caught up with her new man she didn’t even like this picture,” another commenter wrote, amid rumors Evans might be dating someone else after her separation.

“You and your daughter easing your way into social media yet once again, let’s not forget the baby daddy who killed the dog, the heroin addict boyfriends, the unbelievable amount of drama Janel(sic) has caused. Happy new year, let’s just hope we have gotten the baby mama and the three daddies all help for the new year,” another user wrote.

Not all comments were of concern. Some fans took to the comments section to send well wishes to the family and comment on the little girl’s resemblance to her mother.

“I think she looks exactly like Jenelle! I don’t see David at all,” one user commented.

“Happy New Year’s pretty girl,” another user wrote.

Evans has been keeping a relatively low presence on social media since announcing her split from Eason on Oct. 31. She has since relocated from their home in North Carolina to a new home in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans have been holding on to many of her cryptic posts, including one she shared on Facebook that read: “The best revenge is no revenge. Move on. Be happy.”

Despite some cryptic drama, Evans seems to be enjoying the holidays with her family. She posted a family photo on social media of herself with her kids on Christmas Day.

“Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from my family to yours! [christmas tree and heart emoji] #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays,” she wrote on Twitter alongside photos of herself with her children.