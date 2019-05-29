Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Launches NSFW Verbal Assault in New Video

Teen Mom 2 fans are worried for Jenelle Evans after video surfaced of husband David Eason in their home using abusive language.

The video, published by TMZ, was reportedly shot this year at their North Carolina home. A baby can be heard in the background as Eason angrily moves around the kitchen, saying, “You could die right now for all I give a f—. You’re a f—ing piece of s—. You’re the biggest f—ing piece of s— I know.”

He then flips off the unknown camera operator and walks away as the video ends. It’s unclear who was recording the video, but some Teen Mom 2 fans wonder if the clip is demonstrative of Eason and Evans’ home life.

As previously reported, the former Teen Mom 2 stars, who were separately fired by MTV (Eason last year, Evans this month), were recently denied custody of their children in a family court hearing.

Fans were quick to share reactions to the video, with one writing that “this is why it will be awhile (sic) before the kids are returned.”

“I see a divorce in the near future,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “The dude has some issues.”

“The nightmare continues…..” another said.

After five days of pleading their case in court, a North Carolina judge ruled on Tuesday that 2-year-old Ensley, 4-year-old Kaiser and 9-year-old Jace will continue to reside away from Evans and Eason with other family members.

“The judge deemed Jenelle and David not credible,” a source told The Ashley, who was first to report the news this week. “He also told Jenelle that she did not do her job as a mother to protect her kids.”

“She was devastated and shocked,” the source added of Evans’ reaction to the ruling. “She was very confident that the judge would give them back the kids.”

A source told Radar that Evans was “sobbing” in court after the judge denied her temporary custody.

While Evans has not indicated any desire to leave her husband after he admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French Bulldog, Nugget, after it bit Ensley, The Ashley‘s source added that the judge told her, “at this point, it doesn’t matter if she left him or not, because she failed to protect her kids.”

The couple will reportedly return to court on June 4 to learn the steps they will need to take in order to regain custody of their kids.

As they await more information, Jace (Evans’ son with ex Andrew Lewis) and Ensley (Evans and Eason’s daughter), are being cared for by Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans. Kaiser, meanwhile, is being cared for by father Nathan Griffith’s mother.