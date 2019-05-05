Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reportedly Seeking Anger Management Help

David Eason is reportedly getting some much-needed help amid news he shot and killed Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ dog Nugget in a fit of rage. TMZ reported that the former MTV personality is seeking anger management.

Sources close to Eason said he hopes treatment will help keep his temper in check. Even before he killed his wife’s dog, Eason’s anger is said to have been a point of contention in their marriage. According to TMZ, Eason is hopeful seeking counselling for his issues will help save his marriage, but that’s not his only motivation. The outlet reported that he understands his temper could be a danger to his loved ones.

As previously reported by TMZ, Eason is under investigation for animal cruelty after physically attacking, and then shooting, his wife’s dog after it nipped at 2-year-old daughter Einsley.

Eason confessed to killing the dog on Instagram, writing that “some people are worth killing or dying for.” Evans also posted about the incident on her own account, mourning her loss. She apologized to the deceased animal, writing that she loved it “so much.”

She later opened up about what Eason did in an interview with Us Weekly. She told the outlet that she was considering divorce, but said, “nothing is finalized.” Evans, 27, asked for privacy while she grieved for the dog and figured out what she was going to do about her husband.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for my kids,” she said.

The reality TV star shared the gruesome details of the killing with the magazine, confirming that her kids were home but didn’t see it happen. She said Eason shot Nugget “in the woods” a few acres behind their home. She claimed he did so because the dog “snapped at” their daughter, adding that he doesn’t tolerate that.

“He doesn’t put up with that and those are his beliefs,” she told Us Weekly. “He just took her and shot her in the woods … about 2 acres away from the house.”

Eason’s actions have drawn criticism from unexpected people. Todd Chrisley, who was recently the subject of a homophobic attack from the embattled former MTV star, urged Evans to get herself and her children away from Eason. The Chrisley Knows Best star called Eason “unstable,” citing his actions.

“First of all, he’s on Teen Mom so I don’t need to say anything else about him. I think that the kid needs to get some help. I think that [Jenelle] should make sure that she and her child are out of harm’s way, and I think the guy has proven that he’s not stable,” Chrisley told TMZ. “So, I think that she needs to take her child and move elsewhere.”