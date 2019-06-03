Jenelle Evans’ ‘Homestead Living’ Photo Draws Ire of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans might be ready for a social media break right about now, with the Teen Mom 2 alum’s latest Instagram about “homestead living” turning into a commenting war zone about her ongoing custody battle.

Saturday, the former MTV personality shared a gallery of some fruits and vegetables grown on her land with husband David Eason, captioning the pictures, “#Homestead living.”

The post may have been about farming, but commenters were more focused on Evans’ and Eason’s home life, having had all four children living with them removed from their custody after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog.

Last week, a North Carolina judge ruled that Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace and 4-year-old son Kaiser, as well as the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley, would not be returned to them in the near future and would continued to be cared for by close family members.

“Raises crop but can’t raise her own kids [shake my head],” one commenter wrote on Evans’ Instagram, with another echoing, “When you care more about your home grown plants but not your home grown kids…”

A third, referring to MTV firing both Eason and Evans from Teen Mom 2, wrote, “Gotta make sure to keep that garden up since the budget for groceries will be getting realllll slim with no more MTV paychecks rolling in…”

Evans wasn’t without her defenders, however, with one follower writing: “You guys are ridiculous. What is she supposed to do? Lay in bed all day? The judge gave her things to do, I’m guessing. She can’t just ‘go get her kids back’ you really think she isn’t heartbroken to be in an empty house? Get over yourselves, keyboard warriors.”

After news broke of her custody loss, Evans said in a statement to The Hollywood Gossip, “I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back.”

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” she continued, asking her followers, “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

Despite everything, Evans made it clear that she and Eason would not be splitting amid the contentious custody battle: “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV