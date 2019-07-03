Jenelle Evans Hints That She’s Quitting Twitter Amid Custody Battle

Is Jenelle Evans quitting Twitter? The Teen Mom 2 alum, who was fired by MTV in May, hinted that she was leaving the social media platform Monday morning. The 27-year-old mom of three took to Twitter to share a vague message that hinted she was over it.

“I hate twitter,” she wrote, adding a few waving hands emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Evans and husband David Eason battle for custody of Ensley, 2, Kaiser, 5, and Maryssa, 11, she hasn’t been as active on Twitter as what is typical for her, and has only been sharing sponsored content or updates about the custody battle.

Her latest non-sponsored tweet was a link to an article from Us Weekly in which she explained why she and Eason called 911 on her mother, who has temporary custody over their daughter Ensley and allegedly trapped her in a bedroom at her house. Audio from the 911 call had previously surfaced and showed Eason attempting to file a report of the incident with Child Protective Services. He was told by the dispatcher that he’d have to do that independently.

“David and I were on FaceTime with Jace when we heard my mom say to Ensley, ‘Come here, I have to take a shower.’ Then she took Ensley in the other room, and we immediately heard her screaming and crying,” Evans said.

In the audio of the call, published by TMZ, Eason shared similar allegations. “My mother-in-law has locked my 2-year-old child in the bedroom so that she could take a shower, and now she can’t get the door open, and my child is freaking out,” he told the dispatcher. “She’s been screaming on the phone for the past five to 10 minutes.”

Amid their fight to reclaim custody of their children, Eason told RadarOnline on Monday that he and Evans have “new evidence.” The couple left the courthouse in Columbus County, North Carolina as Eason carried folders of papers tucked under his arm.

A judge ruled that Evans and Eason’s children could not live with them after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget in May. Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, has temporary custody of Ensley, and continues to care for Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace, who she had with ex Andrew Lewis and who Barbara has had custody of almost Jace’s entire life. Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser is being cared for by his father, Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith, while Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa is being cared for by her mother.

After Eason admitted to shooting Nugget, MTV announced that it had cut ties with Evans and that she would not appear in any future seasons or episodes of Teen Mom 2. The network had previously fired Eason in 2018 after he went on a homophobic Twitter spree.