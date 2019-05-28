Jenelle Evans Officially Says Goodbye to ‘Teen Mom 2’ During Reunion

Monday, May 27 saw the Teen Mom 2 reunion air on MTV, with cast member Jenelle Evans officially say goodbye to the show, as it has been revealed that she is no longer a cast member.

During the reunion, Evans addressed her tumultuous season on the show, returning to the stage after walking out last week during an argument with reunion host Nessa Diab. Evans had left the stage after Diab called her out for posting negative comments on social media about Diab’s boyfriend, Colin Kaepernick.

When the mom of three returned to the stage, she was accompanied by her mom, Barbara Evans, with the duo discussing Jenelle’s drama with Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry. Jenelle explained that the final straw for her in her relationship with Lowry was when Lowry said on her podcast that Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, needed a psych evaluation.

“I don’t want to be around her,” Jenelle said. “I don’t know how I can trust her again — that’s the problem.”

“They have alienated Jenelle out of this group of girls for years,” Barbara added.

Jenelle then moved on to defending her husband, who has caused controversy numerous times over the past several years.

“I honestly don’t want to reach out, and I don’t want to lash out at anyone,” she said through tears. “But they will not stop talking about me and my husband, and it’s really upsetting.”

When asked why Eason made it impossible for the show’s crew to film Jenelle at her home, she replied, “I think he was so angry, because they took him off the show. We know the reasons why, but they never gave him an explanation.”

The 27-year-old added that the season had been an incredibly difficult one for her to film and that she wished fans could have seen the more positive aspects of her life.

“There’s so many good things happening at my house, and everyone’s getting along, and it really sucks that no one can see it,” she said. “It was fun, and I’m glad I got the opportunity and I’ll continue to post and share my life with everyone.”

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this month after Eason shot and killed Evans’ dog, Nugget, with MTV announcing the news in a statement.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement read, via PEOPLE. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

The network had previously severed ties with Eason last year after he allegedly posted homophobic tweets.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Lamparski