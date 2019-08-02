Jenelle Evans Gets Candid About Having More Children With David Eason Following Recent Controversies

Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason thinking of having more kids? The former Teen Mom 2 star addressed that question as part of an Instagram Q&A session Thursday and it seems like they are set on their plans.

Evans took to Instagram Stories after asking fans for question and responded to a fan who asked: “Do you and David want to have anymore (sic) babies?” She answered: “Nope, we are good with what we have. [Laughing out loud].”

The couple already have plenty of kids between the two of them, including Eason’s daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship, Evans’ kids Kaiser and Jace, and daughter Ensley, whom they share. The couple also has quite a few animals at their property, so it seems they have their hands full.

The Q&A came as the MTV personality celebrated her eldest son, Jace’s 10th birthday.

“10 YEARS OLD!” she wrote of her son with ex Andrew Lewis. “[Happy birthday] to this very special boy! You’re the best son and best big brother anyone could ask for.”

“You might be getting older but you’ll always be my [Little Man],” she continued. “Here’s to another year of getting older! #StopGrowing #TimeFlies.”

Should Eason and Evans decide to have more kids they would have to think of alternative methods as she revealed last year she had tied her tubes. The reality television personality opened up to Us Weekly about her decision undergo the procedure.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which lead to ultrasounds then lead to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” she said back in April. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good.”

She also revealed at the time her pregnancies got her very sick.

“I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now,” she added. She told the outlet that she had also gotten one of her ovaries removed as well as several cysts and polyps.

“I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” she said. “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

Evans’ difficult time recently stemmed from the reported death of her dog Nugget at the hands of her husband. The scandal resorted in her children being temporarily removed from her home, though they have since been returned to her. She was also fired from Teen Mom 2, and is set to be replaced by Jade Cline on the next season of the MTV show.