Jenelle Evans Shares First Dance at Wedding as ‘Mrs. Eason’

Just days after tying the knot, Teen Mom cast member Jenelle Evans is reminiscing about her big day with husband, David Eason.

With the two MTV stars walking down the aisle last Saturday, Sept. 22, Evans took to Instagram to share footage of the couple’s first dance as Mr. and Mrs. Eason.

Dancing along to country singer, Sam Hunt’s song, “Speakers,” the couple can be seen in the middle of the dance floor, swaying to the music, while string lights romanticize the ambiance. Evans called the moment “unforgettable.”

After months of preparation, the two walked down the aisle at their home in North Carolina, with Evans looking gorgeous in a white, lace wedding gown, complete with a sweetheart cut. The 25-year-old bride wore her hair half-up and accessorized with long, drooping earrings and a necklace. Her beau opted for a white suit jacket with a grayish-blue shirt and a black tie.

The two celebrated their big day with a “rustic” theme, and a cake made like wood with the initials, “D+J” carved in the middle of a heart.

