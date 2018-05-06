Jenelle Evans Faces Backlash From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Stars Following Scary Incident

Jenelle Evans is reportedly skipping the Teen Mom 2 reunion because of her castmate’s recent backlash towards her.

Evans was recently involved in an alleged road rage incident where she pulled a gun on a fellow driver as her son was in the backseat. The fellow MTV personalities have been vocal about their disapproval of the incident, and Evans is concerned it will spill over into the reunion special, which will film soon in New York City.

“Jenelle hates the other girls, except Briana (DeJesus), and she knows they’re all just going to be s—y to her, that’s another reason she doesn’t want to go,” a source told Radar.

Evans’ concerns may not be totally off-the-mark, as Kailyn Lowry recently said she will refuse to be the same room as her.

“We have a reunion next month. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen,” Lowry said on her podcast Coffee Convos. “I don’t know if they’re going to have to separate us. I don’t know how Leah and I can sit in the same room as Jenelle. At this point it’s not drama between the cast mates. You’re talking about our children. At that point, Leah and I probably want to throw hands. But it’s not worth it. Just keep her away from us.”

Radar also reports that Evans is also refusing to come to the reunion without her husband, David Eason. However, Eason has been fired from Teen Mom 2 and is not allowed on set.

“Jenelle doesn’t want to go anywhere without David, and MTV isn’t paying for him to come to the reunion,” the source said. “And David is trying to talk her out of going too, manipulating her and telling her that she should just skip it.”

However, MTV is reportedly not backing down. Evans is allegedly contractually obligated to come to the reunion, and the network has not given into Evans’ other recent demands.

“Jenelle isn’t getting any more special treatment. Her MTV contract says she needs to go to the reunion,” the source said. “Jenelle’s outrageous demands all season have been ignored by MTV and they’re expecting her to show up for the reunion.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Monday night’s episode will be the season premiere, and the aforementioned reunion special will air at the end of the current season.

Photo Credit: MTV