Jenelle Evans’ Ex Says Road Rage Incident Bolsters His Custody Case

It looks like Jenelle Evans‘ road rage blow-up could result in her losing custody of her second child.

After footage of the incident aired on Monday’s Teen Mom 2, in which Evans follows an aggressive driver to his house and pulls a gun on him with her 8-year-old son Jace in the car, her ex Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Kaiser, talked to TMZ about the implications of the footage in his ongoing effort to get sole custody of the little boy.

Griffith said the footage “helps me in my situation of getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm … escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous.”

“It shows that that the child might be in danger of being in a hostile situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe,” he added.

Griffith also said he wants to “investigate further into the raw footage,” as part of his case.

Not only was the aggressive confrontation an issue, but Griffith also fears for his son after seeing that Evans keeps a loaded gun unlocked in the center console of her car.

“I am afraid that if she carries a loaded weapon inside a vehicle and she keeps it that accessible without a lock on it, it’s very dangerous to be around children,” he said. “Especially if they don’t know to always treat your gun like it’s always loaded.”

The driver of the other vehicle has since revealed that he was also carrying a gun during the confrontation, but didn’t pull it after seeing Jace in the car. Prior to that piece of information coming out, Griffith added, “Depending on the situation, that guy could have had a gun too, and it could have been an all-out brawl.”

He continued, “Children could have been hurt. She could have been hurt … It could have been a nasty situation and bloodbath.”

The situation was so extreme that Griffith was willing to admit Evans’ husband David Eason, whom he has accused repeatedly of abusing his son, gave her good advice in telling her not to follow the driver to his home after the initial tailgating incident.

“I don’t agree with David a lot,” Griffith acknowledged, “but he made a strong statement. She shouldn’t be following, not just a grown man home, she probably shouldn’t have followed somebody home period, especially with her aggressive personality.”

Could this mean Evans will lose her second child? We’ll have to wait to see.

