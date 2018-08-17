Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Wants to Be ‘Primary Caregiver’ to Their Son Kaiser

Nathan Griffith, the ex of Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans, says he wants to be the “primary caregiver” to their son Kaiser.

According to Radar Online, Griffith says that he has filed for primary custody of Kaiser. “It’s mediation,” he told the outlet of their upcoming court hearing. “We’re going to talk and come to an agreement. If we don’t, then it’s going to go to custody court. I want to be the primary caregiver.”

The outlet notes that Griffith has previously made accusations of child abuse against Evans and her new husband David Eason, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina has stated that “the officer on the case…tried to make contact with the victim’s father multiple times” but that they were forced to close the case after he did not.

Griffith refutes their claims, saying that have not tried to contact him at all.

Notably, this not the first time that some close to Evans has alleged that she is an unfit mother, as her own mother Barbara Evans has claimed that she was not qualified to parent her son Jace.

Evans fired back by claiming that Barbara was abusing Jace, to which the grandmother denied the accusation and shared her side of the story.

“Jace had been having a meltdown. He has ADHD and his medication was starting to wear off,” Barbar explained of a time that Jace had a violent outburst. “He was just so upset, throwing toys at me and kicking the walls.”

“By the time the police came he was calm. I told them he’s having a meltdown. His ADHD medicine wears off at night,” she went on to say. “I showed them the medicine and told them this is starting to kick in.”

After the police came and assessed the situation, Barbara claimed that they sided with her.

“The officer said to me, ‘This is just another thing with Jenelle and her drama. She is just trying to get ratings up for MTV.’ They know what she is all about,” Barbara said.

“I want people to know that Jace has ADHA. Anyone who has a child who has ADHD knows exactly where I’m coming from,” she went on to say, confessing that she thinks it’s a good idea for people to know about Jace’s struggles. “They know how bad it can be.”

Barbara criticized Evans’ parenting skill, saying that is she would put Jace “first it would solve the problems.”

“I put him first. Jenelle refuses to go to therapy with us and until she goes and works with me and the therapist he’s in trouble,” she said. “Jenelle needs to start parenting. I tell her these things and she doesn’t believe it.”

At this time, Evans does not appear to have commented on Griffith’s comments about wanting to be Kaiser’s primary guardian.