Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Cries Over Father’s Day Photos Posted Online of Him With Son Kaiser

Jenelle Evans' ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith admitted to getting a little teary-eyed over a Father's Day post from his girlfriend, Ashley Lenhardt.

In the post, Lenhardt shared several Twitter photos of Griffith with his and Evans' 4-year-old son Kaiser and a little girl believed to be Lenhardt's daughter.

"Happy Father's Day to this special man," she captioned the photos of Griffith flexing his bicep in the pool with Kaiser and playing with Lenhardt's daughter as well as the couple's dogs. "Thank you for being such an amazing daddy to the kids & our fur babies!!! We love you."

Griffith, 31, who has temporary custody of Kaiser, responded, "You take such amazing pictures! That post made me cry. I was looking at our pictures and I was surprised how much you catch me off guard. I know it annoys me when you take so many pictures but looking at them always makes me so happy you do. Thank you for being you. I love you Ash."

Lenhardt, 31, replied, "I love you baby. I love capturing all of our memories. As the kids grow older it's nice to look back and remember. Can't believe how big they both are getting and both have such a strong relationship with god. It's beautiful I love you baby."

The happy posts come the same day that Evans lamented that her home was "too quiet" on Father's Day. Her kids, including Kaiser, Ensley (her 2-year-old daughter with husband David Eason) and Eason's 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, were removed from her and Eason's custody last month after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family's French bulldog.

"It's too quiet here," the former Teen Mom 2 star captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday showing the empty backyard and pool at her North Carolina home.

As previously reported, Evans, 27, and Eason, 30, have been fighting in court to regain custody of Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa. Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, has temporary custody of Ensley, while Evans' oldest son, 9-year-old Jace, has lived with Barbara for most of his life.

The mother and daughter had a heated exchange outside a courthouse earlier this month as Evans held Ensley amid the custody battle.

"I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point," Evans told Us Weekly earlier this month after the argument. "We are going to fight for all children to come home eventually."