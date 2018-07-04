Jenelle Evans’ Ex Reportedly Keeping Son From Her Amid Child Abuse Allegations

Jenelle Evans’ custody battle with ex Nathan Griffith’s family is heating up. The Teen Mom 2 cast member is reportedly livid with Griffith’s mom Doris Davidson, who is refusing to return grandson Kaiser to his mom amid child abuse claims, reports Radar.

“Jenelle is enraged,” a source told the publication Monday. “She’s trying to go to court this morning. A second source reportedly confirmed the situation to Radar.

The publication also reported that a 911 call was made from Evans’ North Carolina home.

The latest drama in the Evans household was first reported by an Instagram account called deadbeatmom_Jenelle, which posted a video of Griffith asking the 4-year-old, “Who put the marks on your butt?” He responded, “David,” in reference to Evans’ husband David Eason.

In another video, Griffith asked, “Do you want to live with mommy and David or do you want to live with daddy?” to which the little boy replied, “Daddy.”

Eason has been accused of abusing Evans in the past, and has been seen yelling at the children on Teen Mom 2. But Evans has repeatedly defended her husband, even posting Monday a photo of the gift Kaiser gave him for Father’s Day.

“My kid is one of a kind that’s for sure!” she captioned the photo. “When asked to make a #FathersDay gift the first person he thought of was David. He refused to make another gift for his biological dad. The impact my husband has had on my son has been truly remarkable. When others didn’t step up, David did. Sometimes all you do as a parent goes unnoticed until your child comes home with a sweet gift like this one from school. The bond between them will forever inseparable no matter what tries to come in-between them. (Kaisers teacher wrote his answers for him) 💕💋 #FamilyFirst #LatePost”

Griffith’s mom has been openly advocating for custody of Kaiser amid her fears her grandson is being abused.

She even filed for emergency custody during the filming of the ongoing season, claiming that the little boy had been left outside in the “hot, hot heat” and hit by Eason.

Evans claimed at the time that the legal strategy was all a ploy to see the little boy more.

“Just tell me when you want to see him, you can see him that’s fine,” she said at the time, “but don’t go behind my back and file emergency custody. Because now you just opened a big can of worms and for real, I’m never gonna forgive you for this.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV