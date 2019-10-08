Jenelle Evans Enjoys Martini in David Eason Anniversary Throwback Photos

Jenelle Evans is looking back on a happy anniversary with husband David Eason as the Teen Mom 2 alum shared throwback photos on her Instagram account of herself with a martini celebrating with the controversial fired MTV personality.

Posing alongside her martini drink at a restaurant for the celebration, Evans joked that the different between her more poised first photo and her relaxed-looking second photo was a hearty meal.

“Before eating, after eating. What are carbs?” she wrote with a crying laughing emoji, adding the hashtags “#BeHappy,” “#Throwback” and “#Anniversary.”

Evans and Eason celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary last month, rededicating themselves to one another following the legal drama that surrounded Eason’s admission that he had shot and killed the family’s French bulldog when the pup nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley’s face. In the backlash that followed, both authorities and Child Protective Services investigated the couple, who lost custody of all four of their shared children temporarily. Evans was also let go from Teen Mom 2, although she claims she was not fired for good.

Following the return of their children, Evans told Us Weekly in August that she and her husband had been working on their relationship in counseling.

“We’re doing really good,” Evans told the outlet of her marriage. “We went to a co-parenting counseling … and we overcame a lot of obstacles, and we’ve just been dealing with it the best we can.”

“I think we’re getting stronger than ever, really,” Eason chimed in. “I mean, we’ve worked on our problems throughout the past few years. It’s really gotten better. No matter what it looks like, it has gotten actually a lot better since the beginning. Just like any newlywed or fresh couple.”

Evans defended her husband as having a softer side people don’t ever get to see, saying he had completed an anger management class recently.

“I think that a lot of people think David’s a really angry person, but I just think he’s human and I just think he gets angry just like any other person,” Evans said. “People don’t see the other side of him.”

Eason added, “I think people take anxiety for anger sometimes and they take your loud voice for anger. Or, if someone only shows your arguments, then they also think you have anger, when that’s the only thing that’s being showed.”

