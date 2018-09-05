Jenelle Evans Dishes on ‘Teen Mom 2’ Staging

Jenelle Evans opened up about her life and Teen Mom 2 in general during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, in the process dishing a little on exactly how much of the show is staged.

When one fan asked if she “[gets] told what to do by producers” or if the show actually follows real-life events, Evans revealed that she only talks about real-life happenings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No, they just ask us to talk about recent things that have gone on [that] they missed,” she responded on her Instagram Story.

During that same Q&A, Evans opened up about her home life, saying she “thinks” that she’s finished having kids. “Do you want more kids some day [sic]?” someone asked, to which she responded, “No, I think I’m finished! Lol.”

The 26-year-old is mom of three children: Jace, 8, Kaiser, 3 and Ensley, 1, and she also helps parent husband David Eason’s 11-year-old daughter. A staple in the Teen Mom franchise since 2009, Evans started out on 16 and Pregnant, revealing in the Q&A that she was inspired by Teen Mom Farrah Abraham to audition for the show.

“It was my idea,” she wrote when a fan asked whose idea it was for her to try her hand at the show. “I went to casting calls on MTV’s website after watching Farrah’s episode for the first time. I was 7 months pregnant with Jace.”

While on 16 and Pregnant, and soon after Teen Mom 2, Evans signed over custody of Jace to her mother, Barbara, when Evans continued to live a partying lifestyle. More recently, viewers have watched as she and husband Eason have become one of the show’s most controversial couples. Earlier this year, Eason was fired by MTV after making homophobic comments on Twitter. Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffith, who is the father of 3-year-old Kaiser, is currently suing Evans for custody of Kaiser, having previously made accusations of child abuse against Evans and Eason.

While much of that drama is sure to be followed on Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom OG will be getting all new storylines from new cast member Bristol Palin, who will be replacing Abraham after she left the show due to her involvement in the adult film industry.

“It’s whatever. Not our show, lol,” Evans wrote when asked about Palin’s involvement. But Palin’s Teen Mom OG co-stars, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, have a little more to say about the matter, admitting that they had no idea she was hired until after the news was made public.

“We were never called before it was released. A courtesy call an hour before, call us and say, ‘This is who your new cast member is going to be.’ We have been doing this for 10 years,” Bookout told Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley soon after the announcement.

But Bookout echoed Evans’ opinion, saying she “doesn’t really care” that Palin is the new addition, adding that “anybody is better than Farrah [Abraham].”

“If someone is presented with the opportunity, you can’t be mad at someone for accepting an opportunity,” Bookout added.