Jenelle Evans Shares Stunning New Wedding Photo Amid Abuse Concerns

Jenelle Evans is sticking by her man. While the Teen Mom 2 cast member has come up against criticism for her relationship with new hubby David Eason, the mother of three just posted a stunning new wedding picture of the two.

“I love you with ALL my heart, and all the trees hearts.” 😂💋 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

The two are shown posing hand in hand in the woods shortly after their September wedding in North Carolina. Clad in a white lace gown and white suit jacket, the couple is shown staring into one another’s eyes with bemused expressions.

Evans’ captioned the photo with a kiss emoji, writing, “I love you with ALL my heart, and all the trees hearts.”

The couple has come under fire recently for how volatile their relationship appears to be on the MTV show. In last week’s episode, the two were shown forcefully grabbing Evans’ kids and ignoring their pleas for food while conducting a save-the-date photoshoot. Other episodes have shown the two yelling at one another and fighting frequently

Fans quickly jumped to calling the relationship problematic or abusive, starting the hashtag #SaveKai, referencing Evans’ son Kaiser. Even fellow cast member Kailyn Lowry implied that the exchange made her uncomfortable.

Wtf did I just watch? #teenmom2 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 10, 2017

Soon after, Evans posted a photo of her and Eason on Instagram alongside a threat to quit the show due to “deceptive” editing.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she said in the caption of a photo of her and Eason on Oct. 10. “They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

Evans still hasn’t made it clear if she’ll actually be taking time away from the show, but it’s clear by her recent Instagram that she’s not taking time away from her man.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m on MTV.