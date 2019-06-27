Jenelle Evans and David Eason Visit With Kids at Court Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans and David Eason recently had a chance to visit with their kids at court, amid the couple’s custody battle. The pair had their children removed for their home last month, and they have been fighting to get them back ever since.

Per TMZ, on Thursday, Evans and Eason spent some time with 2-year-old Ensley, 9-year-old Jace, and 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, who is David’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet noted that this was the first time the couple had seen their children since June 4.

In May, the children were removed from the home after concerns arose over the environment they were living in. These concerns stemmed from Eason killing Evans’ dog Nugget, and later confessing in a social media post.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” Eason wrote on Instagram.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he went on to say.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Recently, Evans’ sister Ashleigh Wilson took to Facebook to distance herself from her sister’s legal and family troubles, writing in a post, “I am Ashleigh Evans Wilson. I’m nothing like my family. I have a BA in Political science and English. I graduated pre-law school. I got accepted into pre-nursing school in the fall I’m also running my own housekeeping business on my own.”

“I own a house and I’m a single mom and have my s— together. I’m not trailer trash like the rest of my family,” Wilson continued. “I might be going through a nasty divorce and which I will regain permanent custody, however if your a nosey person get off of my Facebook because I’m gonna block you mind your own business and move along.”

“I don’t want to hear anything about my sister Jenelle because she will never regain permanent custody of her kids I have my own personal opinions on it, I keep that to myself so please mind your own business and let me live my life,” Wilson’s statement concluded.

Evans later hit back at her sister, tweeting out, “My sister is psycho ya’ll. Don’t believe her. She doesn’t know anything about my situation. I don’t talk to her.”