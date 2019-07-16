Police Weigh in on If Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s New Dogs Can Be Removed From Their Home

Former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason do not have to worry about losing custody of their new dogs. The Columbus County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Department said they have no reason to believe the couple’s new pets are in any danger as long as they have not received any complaints.

The sheriff’s office told TMZ their animal control officers have not received any complaints related to the new dogs. So far, they have no reason to remove them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday, Evans and Eason posted a new YouTube video introducing dogs Junior and Buddy. Eason also said the couple gave away their pit bull Jax because he killed some of their chickens.

Eason called Buddy and Junior “livestock guardian” dogs and said chickens are Buddy’s “favorite” animals to be around. Eason described Buddy as the “sweetest boy ever” and “gentle.”

“They follow me everywhere I go… And Jenelle, if she’s out here, they’ll follow her everywhere she goes,” Eason said in the video. “Especially that one there, Junior, he follows Jenelle everywhere. He’s sweet.”

Eason said the two dogs do not jump on people and are “very calm.”

“After lots of research we came across this breed of dog called the Anatolian Shepherd,” Eason wrote in the video description. “They are one of the most unique types of dog I have ever seen and have the best temperament and disposition of any dog I have ever owned. They are a livestock guardian breed and do not mind eating and sleeping with all our animals on The Land!”

Several breeders told TMZ the couple will face challenges training the dogs, since Anatolian Shepherds are known to be stubborn and strong biters. However, Eason’s video appears to show the dogs are already bonding with their new owners.

In late April, Eason allegedly killed the couple’s dog Nugget after it snapped at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Last week, the sheriff’s office said they would not charge Eason with animal cruelty because they never found any physical evidence of a shooting and said Eason gave conflicting stories. The sheriff’s office said Evans made up the story for publicity.

However, Evans has been fighting back against the sheriff’s statement ever since it was released. She claimed the statement was “not true” and she did not tell the police it was a “stunt.” She claims she told them she did not know where Nugget was.

In another tweet on Monday, she said the reports about why the charges were dropped are not true.

“The reports you’re reading are not true. I’m am [sic] having major talks with my lawyer about everything,” Evans wrote. “I have NEVER said any incident was a PR stunt and would never stoop that low. Don’t believe what you read. My family is trying to recover and everyone’s making it worse. Thanks!”

MTV stopped filming Evans after the dog-shooting incident. Eason was previously fired from Teen Mom 2 last year for homophobic tweets.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans