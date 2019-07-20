Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s New Dog Spotted by Fans in First Day of School Photos

Former Teen Mom 2 personality Jenelle Evans tried to chronicle two of her kids’ first days at school for the year, but commenters were more worried about the family’s new dog that was featured in one of the photos.

These two were super excited and eager to go back to school again tomorrow! #Yay #GrowingUp #SlowDown 💓📚🥳 pic.twitter.com/xo8K7jfxIQ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 18, 2019

After the backlash the family faced when Evans’ husband, David Eason, killed their family dog earlier this year, the couple decided to buy a pair of Anatolian Shepherd puppies. In the back to school photos posted by Evans, one of the dogs (either Buddy and Junior) is seen sitting beside Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser.

Twitter users zoned in on the new pup, with a majority worrying about the health and safety of it in wake of the recent scandal.

ABSOLUTELY SHAME ON YOU FOR GETTING ANOTHER DOG! — Jae (@waddup_jessica) July 19, 2019

Who the hell let y’all have another dog??????????? — Laura Mitchell (@LauraMi21462148) July 19, 2019

However, not all the chatter was directly related to the family pets. Another unintended reaction to the photos was irony.

Some noticed that Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up, and Kaiser wants to be a police officer. Commenters applauded the kids’ choices but thought it was very interesting that Maryssa wants to save animals after her father killed the family pet. Kaiser’s choice was also seen as ironic due to his family’s numerous brushes with law enforcement in the past year alone.

And Maryssa wants to be a vet so she can help save innocent animals like Nugget. — Julie (@jdeannnn11) July 19, 2019

I bet she’s happy to get out of isolation and be with her peers again. She probably wants to be a veterinarian because she feels the loss and pain of nuggets murder and wants to help innocent animals that are in pain. — junglette247 (@junglette247) July 19, 2019

Lmao… a police officer to arrest his parents and a vet to save the dogs her dad kills….. classic! — adriana 🎃 (@pumpkin_028) July 19, 2019

Many commenters branded Evans and Eason as clueless for not seeing the correlation, even though they may have just not acknowledged it publicly.

As for the dog-killing controversy, Eason will not be charged for the crime due to Evans’ refusal to press charges. Furthermore, police had a confusing encounter with Evans during the investigation, with her claiming her technically did not have evidence of Eason killing the dog, whose name was Nugget. Police then hypothesized that it was all a publicity stunt, but Evans adamantly denied that assumption. Plus, Evans acknowledged that she believes Eason carried out the dog’s murder, and Eason himself has admitted on social media that he killed the canine.

“I dont [sic] give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” Eason wrote on Instagram in May. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog, and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes [sic] mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”