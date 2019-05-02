Jenelle Evans and David Eason: MTV Continues to View Him as a Big Threat After Dog Killing Reports Come Out

MTV will continue to exclude David Eason from appearing on Teen Mom 2 after he reportedly shot and killed wife Jenelle Evans’ French bulldog Nugget.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the network “wants nothing to do” with Eason and will not allow him to appear in any future episodes of Teen Mom 2 as “they perceive him to be a real threat” following a number of concerning and violent incidents, including a domestic violence call, a rant about the Secret Service appearing at his home following a threat to the President, and an animal cruelty incident involving a pig.

Eason had been fired from the series in February of 2018 after he sent a series of homophobic tweets, which were prompted during a conversation regarding f teachers carrying concealed weapons in schools to prevent possible school shootings.

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me?” Eason replied to a person who suggested that mass shootings could be through good parenting and if people stopped “glorifying” guns. “[Laugh my a– off] why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

Eason had continued the rant by stating that he would teach his children “not to associate with” with those in the LGBT community. “If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

The comments prompted a wave of backlash, and led MTV to announce that Eason’s “personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV” and that “with six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

According to TMZ‘s sources, concern surrounding Eason’s connection to the popular MTV reality series have only been heightened after he seemingly confessed to killing the family dog after Nugget nipped at 2-year-old Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

The incident has led MTV to become concerned about Evans’ wellbeing, and has forced the network to exclude any footage of Eason from ever making it into an episode.

Eason has not yet faced charges in connection to the incident, and he will not face charges unless Evans chooses to file a police report.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.