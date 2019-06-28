Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Custody Hearing Prompts Attendance of Ex Nathan Griffith

Jenelle Evans and David Eason had another concerned co-parent in the courtroom, as the couple continues to fight to regain custody of their children following a Children Protective Services investigation. Nathan Griffith, whom Evans shared her son Kaiser and has taken over custody, was spotted attending a custody hearing Thursday. The reality television personality was joined by his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt.

In photos posted by InTouch, Griffith and his girlfriend could be seen arriving for the custody hearing. The court appoint was reportedly a pre-adjudication hearing, in which parents or guardians explain their case before a judge as the prosecutor evaluates whether or not a plea deal will be offered.

If a plea deal can’t be reached, an adjudication hearing follows in which the prosecutor presents their case to the judge. The outlet wrote Griffith could testify in the adjudication hearing if Evans and Eason don’t reach a deal.

Evans and Eason lost custody of their children shortly after Eason brutally killed the former Teen Mom 2 star’s dog, Nugget. The controversy led to Child Protective Services removing their children from their home. 2-year-old daughter Ensley is currently in the custody of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans — who has also had custody of her son Jace for most of his life. Kaiser is staying with Griffith, and Eason’s daughter Maryssa is staying with her maternal grandmother.

Griffith has been enjoying spending quality time with Kaiser, frequently sharing photos of himself with his son and girlfriend while out and about.

Eason and Griffith also recently were spotted having a heated argument after another custody hearing earlier this month. The fight reportedly started after Griffith tried to extend an olive branch in the midst of the scandal.

Tensions appear to be heated on many sides of the family, as Evans was also caught having an argument with her mother after another hearing.

Aside from the custody trouble, Evans was also fired from Teen Mom 2 after the show started losing advertisers in the aftermath of the controversy.

“MTV has ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the show said in a statement in late April. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans will be replaced by Jade Cline on the MTV series next season.