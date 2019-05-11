Jenelle Evans and David Eason Still Allowed to Adopt Another Dog, Internet Beyond Angry

Rumors are swirling that Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been barred from adopting another dog after the former Teen Mom 2 star’s husband admitted to shooting and killing her dog, Nugget. It’s entirely possible the pair could adopt another dog to replace the French bulldog, at least legally, according to TMZ.

While Evans and Eason haven’t said they’re in the market for another family pet following the incident, The Columbus Humane Society in Whiteville, North Carolina — where the couple lives — told the outlet there is nothing stopping the former MTV personalities from adopting another dog in the future. TMZ reported that the only way the couple would be banned from adopting would be if animal control or law enforcement officials provided some sort of documentation detailing reasons the home would be a danger to a pet.

Despite the highly-publicized killing of Nugget, those measures haven’t been taken at this time. The couple was reportedly under investigation as a result of the incident, which Eason confessed to in a since-deleted Instagram post, but the outcome of that investigation hasn’t been made public.

As of right now, Evans and Eason would be subject to the same pet adoption process as anyone else, TMZ reported. They would be required to fill out an application and provide background information about other pets in the home, whether they’ve ever returned a pet to a shelter, and veterinarian contact information. It does not appear questions about animal abuse, or allegations of such behavior, are included in the application.

The humane society does conduct home visits to ensure a home is safe for an animal, but that’s not to say the pair would automatically be disqualified. Eason does, however, have a history of being less than welcoming to visitors on his property, however. He was visited by the secret service in 2018 following a series of gun-related social media posts, which he didn’t take kindly to, as TMZ noted.

He addressed the visit in an Instagram Story, in which he tagged Donald Trump. Eason wrote, “Met your secret service friends today. Not sure what they wanted, told ’em to f—ing leave!” The video showed Eason shooting at a human torso target, suggesting he wasn’t moved by the government visit.

Evans and Eason have taken some serious heat from fans in the wake of the dog killing. Fans are calling for justice for Nugget, Evans’ French bulldog, and even offered a massive payout to anyone who could recover the dog’s body. Evans’ makeup line Instagram has been flooded with people calling for a boycott of the company as a result of the cruelty, too.

The couple hasn’t addressed the backlash. Both have been uncharacteristically quiet on social media while media, and Teen Mom 2 fans, continue to buzz about them.