Jenelle Evans and David Eason Allegedly Only Trying to Regain Custody of 2 Children

A new report states that Jenelle Evans and David Eason are only trying to win back unsupervised visitation rights to two of their four children.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that the couple is only seeking to regain custody of 2-year-old Ensley and 4-year-old Kaiser. They share Ensley, but Kaiser is Evans’ son with her ex, Nathan Griffith.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They allegedly have no intentions to regain rights to 9-year-old Jace, who is Evans’ son with ex Andrew Lewis, and 11-year-old Maryssa, Eason’s daughter with ex Whitney Johnson. Jace is currently living with Evans’s mother, Barbara Evans, and Maryssa is said to be living with Johnson’s mother.

“They are now only fighting to win back custody of Ensley and Kaiser,” the outlet’s source said.

It is unclear why they are backing down on Jace, but the Maryssa part of it all likely stems from a rough encounter Eason had with his daughter during a recent visitation. The couple allegedly were able to visit all four of their children at a visitation center this week, but there was one huge hitch. Maryssa allegedly did not want to see Eason, which set him off.

“Jenelle and David had a supervised visit at the visitation center with all four kids today,” The Ashley’s source said. “Jace and Ensley were there, as was Kaiser. Maryssa came but refused to see David so he left.”

Another source that spoke to Us Weekly added, “Maryssa didn’t want to see her father and David stormed out of the meeting center.”

The Ashley’s source said that incident triggered a strong reaction from Eason, who is said to not want anything to do with his daughter in the wake of the debacle. He is said to be fine with her staying at her grandmother’s house. They are said to be wrangling up Maryssa’s belongings to drop them off with Johnson’s mother.

“He said he’s done with Maryssa, and that she can stay with her grandmother for good,” the source said.

Jenelle and Eason have yet to publicly comment on this latest crop of reports about their custody case.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @easondavid88