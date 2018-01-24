Jenelle Evans’ Family Reunites For Daughter’s First Birthday Unicorn Photo Shoot

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason are celebrating their daughter Ensley’s first birthday in the most magical way imaginable.

The Teen Mom 2 couple welcomed Ensley Jolie to the world on Jan. 24, 2017, and has since documented all of her year milestones on Instagram, from first Christmas to first crawl. The couple also raises Evans’ son Kaiser, 3, and Eason’s daughter Maryssa, 9.

Evans does have another son, 8-year-old Jace, who is being raised by her mom Barbara Evans and over whom custody has been a source of tension for years.

The whole Evans/Eason crew was there to celebrate Ensley’s birthday, which was commemorated with a unicorn-themed Instagram shoot.

“MY BABY TURNS ONE TODAY!” the MTV cast member captioned the photo of Ensley, who is clad in a tutu, unicorn birthday shirt and horned headband.

Then all the siblings got in on the fun, ripping open a unicorn piñata to rain down colorful confetti on the baby.

Evans explained her rationale behind the photo shoot in the caption of her second Instagram photo.

“Instead of a birthday party for Ensley, we decided a family ‘party photo shoot’ that she can remember with her siblings forever!” she said, adding on an explanation as to how her oldest son was able to join in on the fun. “Jace was also not able to be here during the week so this idea worked out great! Kids had SO much fun doing this!”

Fans couldn’t help but comment on how much Ensley looks like her siblings and mom as she grows up.

“You can see so much of Jace in her facial features,” one Instagram user commented. “She’s so beautiful, just like her momma.”

Another echoed, “Just like mama!”

Ensley’s first year of birth hasn’t always been smooth sailing. When she was first born, reports surfaced on In Touch that Child Protective Services had to get involved after THC from marijuana was found in the baby’s system.

Evans and Eason reportedly both tested positive for marijuana, but were able to retain custody of their child with periodic monitoring from the government agency.

