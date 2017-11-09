Jenelle Evans Criticized for Letting Her Daughter Drink This Water

There’s very little Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans can do without getting criticized by fans, but this time the MTV mom is getting heat for letting her child drink water.

First time for everything. #BabySteps 🙃 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

“First time for everything. #BabySteps,” the 25-year-old captioned a photo of her husband David Eason helping their 9-month-old daughter Ensley drink from a water fountain.

Fans in the comment section went off on the new mom for letting the baby drink tap water from a fountain.

Babies can drink formula mixed with tap water from the time they’re born, according to the Mayo Clinic, and can drink tap water itself starting at six months old.

That didn’t stop people from weighing in on Evans’ parenting.

“Babies aren’t supposed to drink anything but breast milk or formula until at least 1 year of age,” one commenter incorrectly instructed.

“BABIES CANNOT HAVE TAP WATER [THEIR] BODIES CANT GET RID OFF ALL TOXINS AS [OPPOSED] TO A 5 YEAR OLD,” another said.

“Water fountains are disgusting,” another stated.

Others were on Evans’ side.

“I bet most of everyone’s cell phone has more germs than that water fountain,” one clapped back.

“I knew someone would say something,” another added. “That’s what’s wrong with this world everyone scared of a water faucet.”