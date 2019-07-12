Jenelle Evans Claims Police Are ‘Lying’ About Her Filing a False Report Over Dog’s Death

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans claims police are “lying” about her filing a false report, in which she alleged husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget, just for publicity. In a series of quickly deleted tweets, Evans accused police of being “crooked [as f—]” and slammed a North Carolina journalist for only wanting to “report craziness constantly.”

On Thursday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced they were not charging Eason with animal cruelty because they could not find any physical evidence to support Evans’ claims. The sheriff’s office said Evans eventually admitted she made up the story for publicity.

Officials launched an investigation into the alleged evidence on May 1, following Evans’ report that Eason killed Nugget after the dog bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans admitted she did not see the shooting, but claimed she heard a gunshot.

The sheriff’s office searched Eason’s home on May 13, but found no weapons and “no blood evidence or any other physical evidence to validate that an animal had been fatally injured on the property.”

Evans spoke with authorities the next day, and gave a different story. This time, she said she did not know where the dog was and did not hear a gunshot.

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” police said in a press release to WECT. “The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.”

WECT reporter Jon Evans tweeted a link to the report, which prompted one Twitter user to ask, “I’m assuming in North Carolina the punishment for filing a false police report is less than that for animal cruelty?”

“We asked if she could be in trouble for filing a false report. The response: ‘Jenelle will not be charged at this time,’” Jon Evans replied.

Evans spotted the tweet, which she quoted and replied, “Well hello Jon Evans… thanks for asking me my input on the situation. They are lying.. that’s why. But you wouldn’t know anything [because] you just want to report craziness constantly.”

“Please feel free to clarify who you say is lying, and what they are lying about. I will include your response in our story,” Jon Evans responded.

Evans never responded to the reporter and instead deleted her tweet.

Evans posted other tweets slamming the police, all of which have been deleted. In one, she included an E! News report on the charges being dropped, adding that the sheriff’s office’s statement is “definitely not” true.

“My story will be published soon,” she wrote. “These police are crooked [as f–].”

She did not say where her story will be published.

“Just let it go and let me live my life,” she wrote in a tweet she did not delete. “What happened in my life is now my past. I’m moving on, you should too.”

The revelation that Evans might have faked the story about Nugget being killed was a surprise, since she appeared to confirm it happened in social media posts. Even Eason defended shooting the dog in an Instagram post, which was later deleted. The situation resulted in Evans losing her spot on Teen Mom 2 and temporarily losing custody of two children.