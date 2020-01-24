Jenelle Evans Celebrates Daughter Ensley’s Third Birthday With Mother-Daughter Photoshoot

Jenelle Evans is wishing a very happy birthday to her “one and only little girl” daughter Ensley with a special mother-daughter photo shoot after the Teen Mom 2 alum was spotted with Ensley’s father, estranged husband David Eason, earlier this month.

#HappyBirthday Little Mama! 🎉 My one and only little girl! You light up my world. “A daughter is God’s way of saying ‘thought you could use a lifelong friend’.” Here’s to 3 years old babygirl! 💓✨ pic.twitter.com/KH0s5L6Mrj — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 24, 2020

Friday, Jan. 24, Evans’ marked the special occasion by sharing photos from a new shoot, in which she and her toddler stroll hand-in-hand through a park near their new Nashville home, both wearing coordinating black outfits. The MTV personality paired the photos with a touching caption about how much her daughter means to her.

Earlier this month, Evans debuted her first YouTube video with the toddler, sharing with fans of the MTV star a glimpse into her life. In the new video, the Teen Mom 2 alum is giving Ensley the chance to do her makeup with a segment called, “Ensley Doing My Makeup.” While Ensley has a lot of the motions down, things start to take a bit of a left turn when she breaks out the mascara, painting much of Evans’ face with a black smear. Adding some bright lipstick to the area around her mouth, the little girl then decides to do her own makeup, resulting in two matching faces full of makeup in some creative places.

Evans is also mother to 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and 10-year-old son Jace, whose father is ex Andrew Lewis and lives partially with her mother Barbara Evans. The family moved to Nashville after Evans announced in October she had decided to leave Eason after two years of marriage, but Teen Mom 2 fans were surprised to see her out and about with Eason earlier this month after dropping the protective order she had previously requested against him.

In the photos captured by TMZ, the two look friendly, but a source close to Evans told the outlet the reality personality is simply trying to co-parent so that Ensley can spend time with her dad.

It looks like Eason appreciated the opportunity to see his daughter as well, sharing a photo of her playing with a tablet with the caption, “It was so nice to spend time with my sweet baby! She missed me a lot too!!”

