Jenelle Evans Faces Backlash Over New Photo With Chicken After David Eason Kills Dog

Jenelle Evans is catching flack from fans after posing for a photo posing alongside a chicken amid drama over husband David Eason killing her dog, Nugget. The picture appeared on Evans’ Instagram, and was immediately met with negative comments from Teen Mom 2 fans who have accused her of enabling animal cruelty.

The 27-year-old former MTV personality shared a photo of a brown chicken sitting curled up in her lap, calling herself the “Chicken Whisperer” with a hashtag.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Instagram users flooded the comments section, writing that neither Evans nor Eason should “be allowed to have ANY animals, or children.”

Others simply noted that the post was poorly timed on Evans’ part, given how recently Eason admitted to shooting her dog on the social media platform.

“Shouldn’t be allowed to look after a plant, let alone an animal,” one commenter wrote.

“You’re a sicko,” another posted.

“He’ll be serving chicken tonight….no animal should be allowed at your house ever!!!!,” a third commented.

“The fact she [posted] a picture with a animal says how much she cared about Nugget. Just nothing. She know what kind of reactions she will get with that picture and she doesn’t care. She does only care for attention,” another commenter added.

The post came amid a report from TMZ revealing that Evans and Eason have not been barred from adopting another animal. According to the outlet, the only way that would happen is if authorities stepped in and filed documentation saying as much which, thus far, they haven’t.

Evans and Eason would have to fill out an adoption application just like anyone else, answering questions about their past experience with pets, animals they have in their home, and so on. The application reportedly does not ask about accusations of animal abuse, or other such behavior, however.

Eason, 30, admitted to killing the dog on May 1. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he wrote that it didn’t matter to him that the animal was a family pet, “I don’t put up with that s—.” He went on to say that his actions were all in the name of “protecting my family.”

“Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” Eason said.

Evans made her own Instagram post about the ordeal, sharing a photo of herself holding Nugget. She said in the caption that she was “heartbroken.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, the reality star revealed she fled the home and was considering divorcing Eason. She noted, however, that she hadn’t reached a decision. Days later, she subtly revealed on Instagram that she returned to the farm she and her husband share, posting a picture from inside their chicken coup.

As a result of the drama, MTV made the decision to cut ties with Evans. She will no longer appear on Teen Mom 2, following the current season. The network confirmed the decision to Us Weekly.

“We have stopped filing with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” a spokesperson said.