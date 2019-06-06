Jenelle Evans and David Eason Reportedly Shoot Down Olive Branch Extended by Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have reportedly shot down an olive branch that was extended by Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffith.

Eason and Griffith had a brief heated argument after a recent custody hearing, and TMZ now reports that Griffith reached out to Evans afterward to try and smooth things over.

According to the news outlet, Evans was not receptive to his text message and is under the impression that he’s just hoping to get dirt on them so he can use it against her in a custody battle over their 4-year-old son, Kaiser.

Following the hearing, which was scheduled so that Evans and Eason could update the court on their progress with parenting classes and marriage counseling.

Eason noticed that Griffith was talking to a TMZ cameraman and asked, “What are you hanging out with the paparazzi for?”

“No, we’re talking. I’m not—” Griffith says, then getting cut off by Eason who fires back, “Keep talking, that’s all you ever do,”

Griffith then chuckled and said, “Hey, you want to ask them what we’ve been talking about?”

There are a few moments of silence and then Griffith says, “Then I get flipped the bird. You got that on camera, right?”

As he walked away to head into the courthouse, Griffith told the cameraman, “I’m actually going to file a restraining order because of that.”

Evans and Eason had their children taken away from them after Eason confessed to killing Evans’ dog for allegedly attacking their 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in a social media post following the incident. “i’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Interestingly, the confrontation with Griffith was not the only one the couple had on their court day, as Evans had a spat with her mother, Barbara, who currently has temporary custody of Ensley. Barbara also has full custody of Evans’ oldest child, Jace.