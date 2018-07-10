Jen Harley Also Suffered Injuries in Fight with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jen Harley, on-again, off-again girlfriend of Jersey Shore personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was arrested in late June in Las Vegas, Nevada following a physical altercation with Ortiz-Magro.

Us Weekly obtained the police report from the incident on Monday, which sheds some new light on the situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to one officer who arrived at the scene, Harley had noticeable “minor cuts, scratches and dried blood” on her person.

“Harley refused medical attention and photographs were taken,” the report read. “Harley made statements that they were leaving a party and Ortiz-Magro started acting erratically in the passenger seat as she was driving.”

The June 24 incident occurred when Harley was reportedly driving Ortiz-Magro and their three-moth-old daughter Ariana home from a friend’s barbecue. Harley reportedly hit the reality show personality in the face and he asked for her to pull over her Mercedes and let him out of the car. She obliged, but allegedly accelerated as Ortiz was try to untangle himself from the seatbelt. Ortiz-Magro suffered a serious road-rash injury as he was briefly dragged along the road.

Harley reportedly told the police “Ortiz tried to grab the steering wheel and that is when she drove over the median popping the tires.”

When the police arrived, Ortiz-Magro claimed Harley “hit him in the face with her right fist two-five times,” before he told her to pull over. After driving away Harley stopped the car again to pick up Ortiz-Magro and get their daughter out of her car seat.

“She explained that she got out of the car asking for help and stated that Ortiz was hitting her in the car,” the police report stated. “She explained that she arranged for a friend to come pick up her child before officers arrived.”

Officers found “blood all over the center console and insider of the car as well as smears along the driver side,” according to the report, and spotted injuries and road-rash on Ortiz-Magro’s body.

Harley initially spent two nights in jail before posting bail and getting released, while Ortiz-Magro missed a number of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation tapings.

Despite the altercation, TMZ reported on July 3 that Harley would not face charges as prosecutors from the Las Vegas Justice Court reported they had no intention of moving forward with a case.

Just nine days after Harley’s arrest, the couple appeared to be on good terms once again as they posted photos together celebrating Independence Day.