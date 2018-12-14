Jen Harley Slams ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast for Claiming She Lied About Burglary

Jen Harley is hitting back at the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation after they expressed doubt about her story of being burglarized while she and her daughter were home alone.

In a clip of Thursday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality series (which was just renewed for a third season), Ronnie Ortiz-Magro gets a call from his on-again, off-again girlfriend claiming that their home had been broken into by a man while she and the Jersey Shore star’s infant daughter were home alone.

During the clip, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said he didn’t “buy it,” adding, “Jen is up to no good” and is “just doing this to get Ronnie to talk to her” amid their split. Angelina Pivarnick added that she thought Harley was “lying” and is “vindictive” and “evil.”

Wednesday, Harley took to Instagram Stories to defend her story and slam Ortiz-Magro’s friends who doubted she was telling the truth.

“I love how everyone wants to talk s— on me in the clip I just seen on [Jersey Shore] the night I got robbed,” Harley wrote on Instagram. “I did not call Ron expecting it to be broadcasted on tv I didn’t even know about it until now. 4 of my neighbors got robbed that night I work up to a man in my house with my Daughter there and my friends 14 year old daughter.”

She continued, “I don’t see how this situation has become your entertainment or a reason to call me crazy bc the cast wants to talk s— about me!!”

“That situation was very real and I don’t even feel like I should have to even explain this to anyone of it’s anyone’s business,” Harley concluded. “So [f— you] to all of you who want to call me a liar and talk s— over soemthing horriable (sic) That happen to me that’s out of my control.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro definitely do have their fair share of drama involved in their relationship, including in June when Harley was arrested for domestic battery after dragging the father of her daughter behind her car during an argument. Ortiz-Magro declined to press charges, but it’s been non-stop drama for the couple throughout the run of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Prior to the Season 2 premiere, Mike “The Situation Sorrentino told PEOPLE that the tumultuous relationship did more than just stress out their roommate.

“It was hard on us, too,” Sorrentino told the outlet. “Because we were trying to support him in this difficult situation that he was in and at certain times we didn’t know what to do.”

“We still wanted to enjoy our vacation, too, you know!” Pauly D added. “But what’s dope about our show is people go through what he’s going through and you get to actually live it, see it, breathe it with us. You get to see how we handle it, how he handles it, how we help him and how we’re there for our brother.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley