Jen Harley Puts ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ex Ronnie Ortiz Magro on Blast Over Valentine’s Day Plans

In the latest episode surrounding Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s on-again off-again love saga, it appears the couple has rekindled their romance — but won’t be spending Valentine’s Day together.

The couple reportedly split early last month after an explosive New Year’s Eve fight, although Harley slammed the Jersey Shore star in a since-deleted Instagram Story for allegedly choosing to be on a TV show rather than celebrate the romantic holiday with her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father, person etc to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine’s Day so you can appear on a dating show Bc you Need the money that bad over your family,” she wrote, according to E! News, “your [sic] a joke .. how did you better anything?? You continue to put us back in the same position by doing the same things that put us there in the first place.”

It’s unclear to what TV show Harley is referring, though Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore co-stars Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino recently landed their own reality series, “Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, set to premiere later this year on MTV.

Harley also posted a message for any of her friends who “don’t have a date” for Valentine’s Day. “I have an AMAZING day planned [and] you can join me,” she wrote. “I was alone last [Valentine’s Day] too. So I’m really excited to do something special this year.”

Ortiz-Magro has not yet responded to Harley’s slam, although he did post a quote on his Instagram Story Thursday morning that read, “The best apology is changed behavior.” He shared another quote attribute to Them Davis that read, “Have the maturity to sometimes know that silence is more powerful than having the last word.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley split after a fight at a night club in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, in which Ortiz-Magro alleged Harley threw a glass ashtray at him. Us Weekly later published photos allegedly showing his injuries, including a gash on his forehead and swollen nose as well as a bloodied lip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed that Ortiz-Magro filed a battery domestic violence report against Harley. According to the report, the battery occurred on Dec. 31, 2018 at 11:43 p.m.

Harley returned home that night to find that her home had allegedly been ransacked and told police she believes Ortiz-Magro broke in. Sources close to the reality star said that he never broke in, but “busted a table while he was there because they were fighting.” Officers could not locate any forced entry. The case remains open and under investigation.