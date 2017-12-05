Jax Taylor Threatens to Block Fans After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cheating Allegations

After facing accusations that he cheated on Brittany Cartwright in the Vanderpump Rules premiere Monday, Jax Taylor is telling fans to back off.

Your choice no one cares what you say and no one will see it. You wanna be cool for two seconds be my guest. A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Taylor posted a message composed on the notes app to his fans shortly after the premiere ended.

“Leave negative comments you will be blocked…. your choice,” he writes in the note.

“Your choice no one cares what you say and no one will see it. You wanna be cool for two seconds be my guest,” he continued in the caption.

Taylor was confronted in the Bravo season premiere by his possible indiscretions, when ex-SURver Faith Stowers revealed to DJ James Kennedy that the two had unprotected sex while Taylor was with Cartwright.

While working as a live-in caretaker of a 95-year-old woman, Stowers says she got a message from Taylor on Twitter. Later, she said he came to that house and had unprotected sex in front of the sleeping elderly woman.

“He was like sucking my toes,” she recounted to a scandalized Kennedy. “It was a situation.”

“So I’m stressed now … I haven’t had my f—ing period, James,” she continued.

“If Faith was pregnant with Jax Taylor’s baby, I would f—ing die,” Kennedy told the camera. “My head would explode.”

Taylor denied the affair to Tom Sandoval, but when the rumor spreads to Cartwright, she says she’d “go f—ing insane” if it’s true.

“If I found out this is true, I’m moving the f— out, I’m taking the dogs with me, and you can rot in f—ing hell,” Cartwright yelled at Taylor before the episode ended.

The comments for Taylor’s post defending himself were disabled, but fans took to other photos on his Instagram grid to voice their opinions.

Missing this little one already, can’t wait to see her at Christmas!! #babypresley #kentucky #family #thanksgiving A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Nov 26, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

“Hey Jax, why can’t your fans have an opinion?” one asked. “Isn’t that ok since you’re on a reality show? I know it’s super stressful, but that’s a part of what you signed up for. Have fun with it.”

“Guess she forgave you!?” another commented on a photo of Taylor and Cartwright. “FYI- just fess up and say sorry don’t go through the whole deny deny deny when the girl (Faith) is saying it happened …. Cheating is easier to forgive than the lying part for most girls for some reason.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.