Javi Marroquin Reveals He’s ‘Trying to Get Over’ Briana DeJesus With New Relationship

Javi Marroquin may have just let slip a less-than-savory detail about his new relationship with Lauren Comeau.

During an appearance on the Teen Mom after show Monday, Marroquin was asked about his relationship with Comeau. The two dated briefly over the summer, but split, leaving room for Marroquin to get together with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus — a relationship that has caused more than a little drama with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

After splitting with DeJesus in January, Marroquin confirmed two months later that he was back with Comeau. But Monday was the first time he had confirmed the two were a couple again.

“Me and Lauren dated last summer, but it was just bad timing and we both had a lot going on,” Marroquin revealed. “And then we just rekindled, she texted me, and we were talking for a little bit. Then we hung out and the chemistry was still there, and now we’re together.”

When the host mentioned that he moves quickly from relationship to relationship, he awkwardly responded, “I’m trying to get over the ex.”

As for DeJesus’ claims that she put her ex “on check” during the reunion filming over the weekend, Marroquin shut things down.

“She never put me on check. She might put this hard exterior on for everyone else, but I was able to handle that,” he said.

The two didn’t end on good terms, clearly, and couldn’t even agree on why they called things off when they announced their split in January.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” Marroquin said.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Javi Marroquin