Javi Marroquin Not Speaking to ‘Teen Mom 2’ Ex Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom 2 exes Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus aren’t on speaking terms anymore.

Marroquin opened up to Radar on the OK! Summer Kickoff Party red carpet this week about his current relationship with his MTV co-star after their tumultuous relationship came to an end in January.

“We don’t talk,” he said. “It is what it is. No hard feelings.”

DeJesus had previously told the publication that Marroquin texted her during the Teen Mom 2 premiere earlier this month, but the two will definitely get the chance to hash things out during the reality series’ reunion taping, scheduled to take place in New York City this weekend.

“I tried to get out of it, but it didn’t work,” he said. “I will be there. I want to talk to Kail and get out.”

His relationship with DeJesus is obviously no longer where it used to be, but Marroquin said his co-parenting with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry has gotten much better as a result.

“We’re doing a lot better communicating,” he said. “If something bothers her she calls me. We’re doing really well.”

Lowry and DeJesus got into a massive fight during the previous Teen Mom 2 reunion taping, it was revealed this season, over the latter’s relationship with Marroquin. The two began dating in October 2017 and ended their romance in January 2018.

Watching everything unfold on MTV right now is a little painful, Marroquin admitted.

“It’s so hard right now because we’re reliving it all,” he said. “Obviously me and Briana are no longer together. Kail sees our side so it hurts her and I have to deal with her.”

On the episode, DeJesus asked what Lowry’s issue is with her.

She responded, “My issue is that you texted me telling me one thing and then Javi is telling me another thing. Javi is telling me ya’ll are basically trying to be together.”

DeJesus answered, “We can’t tell you nothing if we don’t know what’s going on with us. All we are is friends right now.”

When Lowry mentioned she had heard from co-star Leah Messer that they shared a hotel room in Florida, DeJesus shot back, “I said [to Javi] if you’re going to have Isaac in Orlando you need to tell Kail. It’s not my place to tell Kail that the kids are going to be hanging out with us.”

DeJesus then blamed Messer for spreading incorrect info about the hotel and the vacation, to which Lowry fired back, “You’re the one who opened your mouth so you can blame yourself.”

When Dejesus responded with, “You’re salty that Javi is moving on,” Lowry yelled back, “I don’t give a s— if he moves on Briana.”

We’ll see more of how this plays out this season.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Briana DeJesus