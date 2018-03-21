Javi Marroquin Admits to ‘Blindsiding’ Ex Kailyn Lowry With New Girlfriend While Trying to Reconcile



Javi Marroquin was playing both sides of the field when it came to his exes.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member admitted to Radar on Wednesday that he reunited with ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau while also trying to reconcile with his ex-wife and castmate.

“Yes, Kail and I tried to get back together. We would see each other a lot at the kids’ extracurricular activities, so we would talk about it,” he said.

While Marroquin hinted at getting back together with his ex-wife at the beginning of March, just two weeks later, he confirmed he and Comeau were back together. The quick turnaround, he said, came from a fundamental difference between he and Lowry.

“I need love and affection,” he said. “Kail isn’t like that. I think we both knew it just wouldn’t work. I would get frustrated because I need more of a sure thing and she couldn’t give me that at the time.”

But the 25-year-old admits he made a mistake not letting Lowry know about his new relationship before he did.

“She was blindsided, which is my fault,” he said. “I kind of continued to do my own thing and didn’t wait for her to show me assurance. I definitely could have done things differently.”

He also addressed the words of his ex, Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus, with whom he split in January after dating for about four months.

DeJesus told Radar on Tuesday that Marroquin had also been speaking to Lowry behind her back while they were in a relationship.

“Javi needs somebody at all times,” she said. “If he’s not with somebody, he’s going to find somebody. I’m not going to fall into that trap,” she said at the time.

But Marroquin said that’s not a fair assessment.

“For those people saying I need someone, I don’t,” he continued. “If I’ve dated and I leave, it’s because I don’t see a future. I’m not wasting time. I need to date to find out what it is and what I want in the future.”

As for his relationship with Comeau, he said the two are doing “good.”

“I’m staying private with her,” he added. “We’re taking in the moment.”

But a storm may be coming, at least as far as the Teen Mom 2 reunion goes. DeJesus hinted Tuesday that the upcoming season’s special would be an explosive one.

“I don’t even really give a s— anymore,” she said. “Now that I look back on it. He was only with me to be on TV. Just to get more camera time.”

She continued: “If he was playing both sides of the fence it will definitely come out at the reunion. He has to get put in his place. I’m excited now.”

Photo credit: MTV