Javi Marroquin Admits He Was 'Nervous' to Tell Kailyn Lowry About His Girlfriend’s Pregnancy

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin couldn't be happier to be welcoming a new baby to his family with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, but he was "a little nervous" to tell his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry the news.

"Linc knew, so I didn't want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well and I think we're both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other," the 25-year-old MTV star told Us Weekly Wednesday of Lowry and their 4-year-old son, Lincoln.

Lowry, 26, and Marroquin were married from 2012 until 2016, when their divorce was finalized. The Coffee Convos host, who shares sons Isaac, 8, and Lux, 9 months, with exes Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez, respectively, told Us after Marroquin's baby news broke Wednesday that she wishes him "the best."

Marroquin admitted that he went through "so many emotions" when he found out Comeau, whom he originally dated from July 2017 to September 2017 before reuniting recently, was pregnant.

"When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet," said Marroquin, who has expressed interest in having more kids during Teen Mom 2. "Like, I can't believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head."

"We are gonna find out the gender and have a gender reveal planned with Linc," he continued. "We have a solid plan of when she is coming to Delaware! As of now we're enjoying this first one before we even think of anymore kids."

Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, whom Marroquin dated from October 2017 to January, also reacted to news that her ex would become a dad once again on Wednesday. The two split in part, she revealed in January, due to Marroquin's desire to get married and expand his family, which was in conflict with what she wanted.

"I'm happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best," the 24-year-old told Us Weekly. "I don't wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I'm sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings."

Photo Credit: Facebook / Kailyn Lowry