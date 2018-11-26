Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Lauren Comeau Joining ‘Teen Mom 2’

There will be a new face on Teen Mom 2 this season as Javi Marroquin‘s girlfriend Lauren Comeau admitted Monday that she has been filming with the MTV reality series.

Marroquin, who was previously married to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, welcomed son Eli with Comeau earlier this month, but the couple insists that they didn’t initially plan for her to film for the upcoming season until they realized how difficult it would be to film without her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was pretty much impossible for [Javi] to do any filming without me saying yes,” she told Radar Monday. “I wouldn’t have been able to go to [Marroquin and Lowry’s 5-year-old son Lincoln’s] games or we wouldn’t have been able to go to the games together or interact at all. It wasn’t going to be natural.”

Comeau insisted that when she first started dating Marroquin, she did not plan on finding her way onto TV, but “that was the way it worked out.”

During Season 9 of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin told the publication Comeau will be seen in scenes with him, Lowry, and at sporting events cheering on Lincoln. However, the birth of their son will not be televised, as cameras were not permitted at the hospital where the new mom gave birth. Instead, cameras followed the two as they returned back to their Delaware home with their infant son.

“They filmed us coming home [from the hospital] and Lincoln’s birthday party. That will be the extent of it,” Marroquin explained.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall that Marroquin and Lowry weren’t exactly on good terms during Season 8 of the MTV show, clashing over his relationship with co-star Briana DeJesus. Marroquin and DeJesus called things off initially in January, reuniting briefly in February before splitting for good, it was revealed on the show.

Marroquin then got back together with Comeau in March after briefly dating over the previous summer, with the two announcing they were expecting a baby together in May.

The tight timeline has drawn some raised eyebrows from fans who think Marroquin may have been cheating on DeJesus, but the couple clapped back to Radar about any allegations of impropriety earlier this month.

“I’ll tell you the day I conceived! March 10. We know the timeline… We know when we conceived,” Comeau said. “We haven’t seen each other in February. There was no possible way of cheating.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Lauren Comeau