Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus

After calling Briana DeJesus his “bae,” Javi Marroquin confirmed he’s dating the Teen Mom 2 star. He opened up about their “amazing” relationship in a new interview.

“It’s amazing with Bri and me,” the 24-year-old Marroquin told Radar Online. The couple have been seeing each other for several months, but have wanted to take it slow.

“We talked about that and we said there is no rush,” he told the site. “Long distance is already hard enough as it is. If we want to keep this friendship and get closer and get to know each other, there is no rush.”

Marroquin also told Radar that his girlfriend is a “really cool girl” with an “awesome” family.

“We are dating,” Marroquin said. “We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush.”

The day before his interviews were published, Marroquin appeared to confirm the relationship on Instagram. He posted a picture of them together, with the hashtag “#Bae” in the caption.

In September, DeJesus insisted that she and Marroquin are just friends.

“Oh goodness, we hung out in New York during Fashion Week, he came down to see us and this weekend he’s coming down to Disney to hang with all of us. But we’re actually friends, just friends,” she told E! News. “If something was to happen down the line…but right now I’m just focused on my girls.”

Marroquin has a three-year-old son with his ex-wife, Teen Mom 2 star Lailyn Lowry. The 23-year-old DeJesus has two daughters from relationships with two different ex-boyfriends: six-year-old Nova and three-month-old Stella.

Lowry told Us Weekly earlier this month that she didn’t care about Marroquin dating.

“I like to know who’s around my kids, but when it comes down to it, that’s the only thing I care about,” Lowry said. “When he’s dating someone, at what point will he introduce them to Lincoln? That’s it. That’s all I care about.”