Javi Marroquin Confirms He Is Back With His Ex

Javi Marroquin is off the market once again! The Teen Mom 2 cast member confirmed Thursday that he is back with ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

“I want to do things differently,” he told Radar of keeping their romance under wraps this time around. “I just want to enjoy it. She’s the only girl that’s been on no TV. It’s just real stuff.”

But Comeau was clearly so excited about their reunion that she couldn’t keep the news to herself, posting a photo of the two with the caption, “Sometimes, two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.”

The couple was dating in July 2017 after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding. They split in September because of long distance, as Marroquin lives in Delaware, while Comeau lives in South Carolina.

Marroquin was last linked romantically to Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus, whom he confirmed he was dating in October and broke up with in January, due in part to her recent plastic surgery makeover as well as their long-distance relationship.

News comes as people were speculating Marroquin might get back together with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, as the couple was caught flirting over social media.

“We have our own private discussions just me and her,” Marroquin told Radar earlier this month of possibly getting back together. “But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I’ve moved on from all of that. I’m in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening. We have the weirdest relationship in the world. We can’t even explain it to anybody because it’s me, Kail and the boys.”

But Lowry appeared not to be on board for any kind of reunion with her ex-husband. The two split in December 2016 after rumors of infidelity on both sides, but are currently co-parenting 4-year-old son Lincoln together.

“Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullsh—,” the MTV cast member tweeted March 10, later explaining to a fan, “He moves too funny for me.”

There could be hope for the MTV couple in the future, however, a source revealed to Radar.

“Let’s just say that their relationship is not over. Kail said that if it happens, it happens, but neither one of them are forcing or pushing anything,” they said. “They know that it would happen naturally and they already have a huge life together as co-parents.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@javim9