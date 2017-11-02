Jacob Roloff Writing Second Tell-All Book About Life After ‘Little People, Big World’

The self-identified black sheep of the Little People, Big World family is writing a second tell-all about his life after the TLC reality show.

Jacob Roloff announced the project, titled “Out to See,” on his Instagram account Tuesday. This will be his second book after “Verbing,” which was released this summer.

“I’m working on this next piece of writing, considerably longer than Verbing, called Out To See…” the 20-year-old captioned a picture of him sitting on a doorstep. “I didn’t have a so-called “elevator pitch” for Verbing, or really know at all how to pin down what it’s ‘about’, but with Out To See I think I’ve had a much more coherent process, which is why it will be likely 3x longer than Verbing with a discernible central subject, that is, as plainly as I can put it: I wanted this book to be something I might have wanted when I was a kid, growing up surrounded by one way of life with no room to stretch or explore, as it pertains to religion, at least.”

Roloff continued that he wouldn’t be making a “dive” into the past, possibly meaning there won’t be as much info on the TLC show as his last book.

“I wanted it to be clear that this is not a dive into the past but a contemplation on my present situation, my thoughts, and what I expect going in to the immediate future,” he said.

In Roloff’s last book, he wrote extensively about how he felt forced by his parents to film Little People, Big World and how the reality show left him feeling “isolated. And due to that, angry” at his parents.

He first extricated himself from the show in 2015, claiming he wasn’t paid to be on the show. Since then, mom Amy has apologized and the family has made up, although the youngest son still doesn’t appear on the show.